Kampala lawyer shoots guard dead at Uganda Cup rugby final

Authorities Sunday said they had arrested one suspect after a security guard was Saturday night shot dead by an armed lawyer, following finals of the 2023/24 rugby Nile Special Uganda Cup at the Kings Park Arena.

The 37-year-old Nekeon Buruga died from injuries after he was allegedly shot by lawyer Sam Ahamya at around 10pm, following a final in which Heathens thrashed Rams 57-22 to win the men's category.

RELATED

Sources at Kira Divisional Police told Monitor that 47-year-old murder suspect Ahamya went to Kings Park Rugby Club at around midday on Saturday, together with his two children for leisure.

“He was armed with a pistol which he left at the entrance with a police officer who was guarding there. At around 10pm, he got out to retrieve his weapon."

“Upon retrieval, he attempted to perform a Normal Safety Precautions (NSP) with the magazine still in the pistol. In the process he shot and injured Buruga,” the source explained the shooting at the finals in Wakiso District’s Bweyogerere Division, Kira Municipality.

Police particulars seen by Monitor indicate that the suspect is a resident of Buziga, Makindye Division in Kampala District while the deceased was watchman at the arena, and dweller in Kireka Railways, Bweyogerere Division.

By Sunday morning, the killer weapon had been recovered and safely kept to be processed by scene of crime officers for forensic analysis, according to the source.

Buruga’s body had been conveyed to City mortuary for postmortem as investigations into the murder continued.

“The crime scene was visited by a team of police officers and a case of murder by shooting opened,” authorities noted.

The 2022 annual police crime report showed 279 cases of murder by shooting were reported to police countrywide during the year.

Over 270 people were shot dead during the same period, raising concern on gun violence and ownership in the country.

READ MORE