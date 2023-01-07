Kanyeihamba riled by meat plant stall

Retired Supreme Court Justice, Prof George Wilson Kanyeihamba, has accused President Museveni of discarding a local meat processing company in favour of a Chinese one.

In an interview with this publication at his residence in Kampala, Justice Kanyeihamba claimed a group of 67 people, including President Museveni’s younger brother Gen Caleb Akandwanaho, aka Salim Saleh, had pulled money amounting to Shs430 million to start Tamu Foods business.

“We had bought land in Masaka area, but recently Dr Byarugaba-Bazirake called and told of how some Chinese investors had visited President Museveni and were doing everything that Tamu Foods can do,” Prof Kanyeihamba, who has 100 shares purchased at Shs10 million, said, adding,: “They want to extinguish us and bring in the Chinese to do the work we were supposed to do. It’s President Museveni who has discarded us.”

Justice Kanyeihamba did not, however, give the actual name of the said Chinese company.

According to Justice Kanyeihamba, Tamu Foods Ltd was established to process meat products from western part of the country. Its core mission, according to an official print out, is to provide high quality foods that meet nutritional needs using appropriate technologies and current good manufacturing practices which protect natural resources.

When this publication contacted Mr Sandor Walusimbi, the Senior Press Secretary to President Museveni, he tersely said: “I can’t comment on something that I have no information about.”