Karimojong task government on security as they hand over guns

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

A group of Karimojong warriors have expressed fear of being attacked by pastoralists from the neighbouring Kenya and Sudan, and will not be able to defend themselves, if they handover their guns to government.

They have, on that note, asked for an assurance of safety from government should they hand over their firearms.

Joseph Lolim, one of the warriors who handed over his gun to Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) on Monday in Kotido District, said there is need for the government to put in place enough forces that can protect the people of Karamoja from armed pastoralists in the neighbouring countries, who often cross and ‘disturb’ them with their cattle.

"Remember when government removed guns from us in 2001 to 2008 we become peaceful and they were many soldiers on the ground but when some soldiers were removed from the region, many armed neighbouring Pastoralists such as the Toposa of Sudan and Turkana of Kenya crossed and disturbed the people of Karamoja which forced us to acquire guns for protection," he said.

Mariko Loputh another warrior who also handed over his gun warned that should government fail to ensure their safety, they will rearm themselves to protect their livestock.

"We have respected and responded to the government’s call for us to hand over our guns and we also want them to adhere our demand for protection," he said.

Government last week launched a second phase of the disarmament exercise of the Karimojongs, in a bid to mitigate growing cases of insecurity within and outside the region.

So far since the operation was eight guns have been handed over in voluntarily disarmament.

Those who handed over their guns have received certificates to show that they are no longer armed.

Goreti Tebakol a resident of Musupo village, Rupa Sub County in Moroto District said that as long as the government does not give maximum protection to the people of Karamoja, it might be hard for them to stay away from guns.

"The Karimojong always picks up their guns when they are disturbed by other armed groups without government interventions," she said.

In his response, Brig. Joseph Balikudembe the UPDF 3rd division commander allayed the fears of the Karimojongs, stating that government has the capacity to protect them and there should be no cause of alarm.

"Let them leave the issues of security with us; we will deal with those armed groups from neighbouring countries-what we want is the guns that are in Karamoja," he said.



