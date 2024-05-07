Karuma Bridge registers low traffic after diversion

The diversion of heavy-duty vehicles from the insecure Karuma Bridge has significantly cut down the volume of traffic over the bridge and neighbouring towns.

The national roads agency, Unra, announced the partial shutdown of the arterial bridge to heavy traffic, beginning yesterday, to pave the way for its reconstruction.

Yesterday, the police and sister security agencies swung into action to enforce directives to divert heavy-duty traffic. Karuma Bridge is a principal doorway that connects northern Uganda, northeastern DR Congo, and South Sudan to the rest of the world.

Police in Karuma Town Council estimate that more than 300 heavy-duty automobiles, including buses, lorries, and trailers, drive over the 61-year-old facility every day.

But the vehicles were diverted, with those plying Kampala-Gulu or West Nile diverted at River Kafu via Masindi town onwards to Paraa and exiting onto the Pakwach-Karuma thoroughfare at Tangi gate.

The alternative route for motorists from Lira heading to Kampala is via the Lira-Dokolo-Soroti-Kumi-Pallisa-Tirinyi-Nakalama road through Iganga onwards to Kampala via Jinja or vice versa from the capital city.

Yesterday, only vehicles carrying not more than 28 passengers were cleared to drive over the bridge in either direction.

Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, told this publication they did not record any case of indiscipline among the affected truck drivers.

But the Uganda Police Force warned that drivers who would not comply will be dealt with.

“So, our officers are on the road to ensure the effective implementation of the heavy-duty traffic diversion. The stubborn drivers who would want to force their way through will be arrested and their vehicles impounded,” Mr Hakiza said on the phone.

“So, we call upon them to cooperate and abide by the directives of the Uganda National Roads Authority and use the alternative routes. We are doing this to protect them,” Mr Hakiza said.

Vehicles await clearance at a checkpoint in Karuma Town yesterday.

Unra, transporters settle for a win-win

This newspaper established that during a dialogue between Unra and transport operators on Sunday, some resolutions were arrived at in regard to the closure of the bridge.

For transporters heading Juba, it was agreed that they use the eastern route through Jinja-Tirinyi-Paliisa-Kumi-Soroti-Lira-Kamdini-Gulu-Elegu

For those heading to Adjumani, it was agreed that they use Luweero-Kafu- Masindi or Kigumba-Murchison Falls National Park- Pakwach then back to Olwiyo and connect to Gulu and then proceed normally. They also agreed to adjust their timetables to fit within the park guidelines (the park operates from 7am to 7pm) For those from Kampala to Nebbi, Arua, Koboko and Yumbe, the operators agreed to use Luwero-Kafu- Masindi or Kigumba-Murchison Falls National Park-Pakwach-Nebbi-Arua. They also agreed to adjust their timetables to fit within the park guidelines, running from 7am to 7pm.

For those plying Gulu-Kitgum and Kampala-Lira, it was noted that the Masindi Port-Apac-Lira route is not feasible given that the ferry can only carry one bus at a time. The operators agreed to use the existing route with buses from Kampala stopping at Karuma but not crossing the bridge. Buses from upcountry to Kampala will equally stop at the junction going to Pakwach (at the checkpoint).

The operators agreed to transport their respective passengers and luggage from either side of the bridge using small vehicles. Companies that have only one bus agreed to cooperate with those that have more than one to ensure a smooth shift for their passengers on either side.

Nonetheless, the operators noted the need to adjust the timetables/route charts. The Uganda Bus Owners Association (UBOA) requested the Ministry of Works and Transport, and the Uganda Police Force to suspend enforcement of route charts during the period the bridge will be closed.

Dr Morris Chris Ongom, the chairperson of National Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Lira, said the closure of the bridge has impacted journey times and costs “because the alternative routes have introduced more distance”.

“We would think that the government should ensure this is fast-tracked because it is going to greatly impact many lives that are served and connected to northern Uganda through that route,” he said.

A deserted parking yard for trucks at Karuma Trading Centre yesterday.

Dr Ongom said the Karuma Bridge closure is forcing the public to ask some questions.

“Did the government just wake up and realise that Karuma was already in trouble? How would they have prepared differently? Because then we should have ensured that these different routes where traffic is going to be diverted are actually worked upon, the people are prepared. This is because we expect the government to constantly study such facilities,” he said. Dr Ongom, however, thanked the government for considering reconstructing the bridge that was built in 1963.

Parliament yesterday urged Unra to expedite the repair work on Karuma Bridge to minimise delays faced by road users.

Speaker Anita Among expressed concern regarding the financial implications resulting from the bridge closure.

Mr Jonathan Odur, the Member of Parliament for Erute South, blamed the government for disregarding expert warnings about the impact of the Karuma Dam on the Karuma Bridge.