Kasese District, partners in tree planting campaign to combat climate change effects

Kasese District authorities in collaboration with various partners, has launched a monumental campaign to plant 10 million trees along the slopes of Mountain Rwenzori.

The primary objective is to combat the devastating effects of climate change that have plagued the region for years. In recent times, the district has suffered from recurrent floods, resulting in property damage, displacement, and loss of lives.

Environmental experts attribute these disasters to the widespread deforestation, particularly in the hilly areas of the Rwenzori Mountains.

Ms Virginia Ssemakula, the Manager of Energy, Environment, and Climate Change at Equity Bank-Uganda, said the only way to address climate change is to plant more trees.

“Equity Bank, in collaboration with Million Trees International, is actively involved in implementing the Kasese Forestry Conservation Program. The initiative aims to plant and nurture a minimum of 7,000 trees on Rwangende Hill in the Mwaro Cell of Rukoki Ward, Nyamwamba Division, within Kasese Municipality,” she said during the launch of the Kasese Forestry Conservation Program in Kasese town on Tuesday.

Ms Ssemakula stressed the urgency for the local community to embrace tree planting as a crucial measure to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change in the region.

"Many schools use firewood to prepare meals for learners and staff. This means they not only spend a lot of money on fuel but also it means that they are not helping in reducing the rate of tree cutting," she said.

Mr Jibril Semakura Owomugisha, the Chief Executive Officer at Million Trees International, highlighted the strategic importance of natural forest cover in enhancing local tourism initiatives and improving scenic beauty in Kasese Municipality.

Mr Benson Kule Baritazaale, the Chairperson of Kasese Tourism Investors Forum (KTIF), underscored the timeliness of tree planting and growth initiatives, especially as the district embarks on a 10-million tree planting campaign.

"Our target as a district is to plant around 10 million trees on the Rwenzori. I’m grateful to our partners and I’m appealing to every resident of this district to plant at least five trees every rainy season," he noted.