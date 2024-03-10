Kasese -DR Congo border schools thrive in UACE despite ADF attacks

In the face of the looming threat posed by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), students in Kasese District who undertook their 2023 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations, displayed remarkable resilience to achieve commendable grades.

The preceding year witnessed tragic attacks by suspected ADF rebels in Kasese, claiming the lives of about 60 people in separate incidents. The most devastating attack occurred at Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School on June 16, 2023 where 38 students and six community members lost their lives.

Despite the harrowing incidents, the release of UACE results revealed that many schools neighbouring Mpondwe-Lhubiriha SS performed well.

However, school authorities expressed that the overall performance could have been even better without the backdrop of the ADF attacks.

At Nyabugando Baptist Vocational Secondary School, located just 300 meters from the site of the Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School attack, out of 34 students who sat for exams, 13 achieved three principal passes, 11 secured two principal passes, and nine attained one principal pass. Bwambale Benon emerged as the best student with 15 points, while Ngiriman Aaron scored 14 points in PCM.

Mr Morris Kithengere, a teacher at Nyabugando Baptist Vocational Secondary School, acknowledged the impact of the attacks on performance, stating that, "We expected our best student to have at least 18 points, but due to the attack, our best achieved only 15 points. The negative impact on learners' confidence and concentration is undeniable."

He said the ADF rebel attacks also affected school enrollment, reducing the number of learners from 700 to 500.

Karambi Secondary School, located in Karambi Sub County which is bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo, also faced a mass exodus as learners and parents pulled out due to multiple ADF attacks. Despite government deployment of security personnel, some parents withdrew their children from the hostel.

Mr Semei Tsongo, the head teacher said their best student scored 16 points compared to 2022 when the best student had 17 points.

"Insecurity affected our students' performance, and some parents withdrew their children. This year's best student had only 16 points, and while all students passed, we hope for better results in the future," he said.

At Bwera Secondary School, one of the best-performing schools in Kasese, experienced trauma and panic among learners due to ADF attacks.

Mr Yokonia Bwambale, the head teacher, mentioned that after the first attack, the school suspended prep sessions for almost a month, leading to lost time but despite scare, the best student scored 18 points.