Kasese FDC members reject new party formation, call for reconciliation

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) members in Kasese have tasked the Katonga faction to spearhead reconciliation efforts instead of opting to establish a new party.

During a consultative meeting convened by the Katonga faction at Equator Guesthouse in Kasese town on Sunday, Mr Ronald Bwambale Kabuku, the Chairperson of the FDC in Kasese District, said there is a need to first resolve internal differences to avoid negatively impacting the party's performance in the 2026 general election.

He said party leadership in Kasese held various consultation meetings with their members from grassroot levels up to the district level and recommended reconciliation between the Katonga and Najjanankumbi factions.

“Right from the time these factions developed, we started consulting ourselves. We have held several meetings right from villages to constituencies and eventually the district level conference in which we made several recommendations and resolutions; key among them has been that there ought to be reconciliation between the Katonga faction and the Najjanankumbi faction,” he said.

While acknowledging that mistakes might have been made by some party leaders, he argued that there is a greater need for unity rather than division.

"As Kasese, we may not be very privy to the issues that caused these sharp disagreements. However, our stand as FDC Kasese is that we will welcome whoever comes to Kasese in the name of FDC, be it Katonga or Najjanankumbi," Mr Kabuku added.

Mr John Siriwayo, a member of the FDC and a resident in Kasese Municipality, said the Katonga faction should prioritize reconciliation first.

"We have sacrificed a lot for this party and we love it very much. My prayer is that let us try to resolve the differences amicably because an alternative would weaken the party. However, if the people at Najjanankumbi are not willing to listen, then we can look for any other possible means to eject them from party headquarters," he said.

Mr Wasswa Birigwa, the FDC National Chairperson for the Katonga faction, explained that the FDC National Council had outlined five areas that members could pursue including forming a new party, joining an existing opposition party, pursuing legal avenues to reclaim the party, reconciliation with the Najjanankumbi faction, or forcefully ejecting them from party headquarters.

"My main interest was in knowing what you, the members of FDC, want. I have captured that you are interested in reconciliation, and if it fails, we will do anything else to reclaim Najjanankumbi. I have captured your stand well and will table it in the national delegates' conference for further debate," he said.

Dr Kizza Besigye, the founding president of the party, remarked: "What you are seeing in FDC today is exactly what Mr Museveni wants; first, he makes people poor and then later presents himself as their savior by giving out financial tokens, especially to the leaders. This is the same method he used to capture UPC, DP, and now FDC has fallen prey."

The opposition stalwart, however, cautioned FDC supporters against being drawn into the party's internal disputes at the expense of the broader struggle for better leadership. He addressed rumours that he intends to hand over FDC to another party.