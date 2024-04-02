Rukungiri endorses FDC Katonga's plan to form new party

Rukungiri District delegates loyal to the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga Road faction have unanimously embraced a proposal by their leaders to form a new party, authorities have said.

The delegates agreed to the decision on Tuesday, following their conference in Rukungiri’s western division with attendees from across all parishes, sub- counties and 3 counties that make up the district.

The Katonga faction, which broke away from the Najjanankumbi establishment, is under former party president Dr Kizza Besigye and Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago.

The Najjanankumbi group is led by FDC president Patrick Amuriat Obboi and party Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi.

“We can’t reconcile with the Najjanankumbi team because by doing so we will have betrayed our Son Dr Kizza Besigye. So, I want to tell you that if we want to unseat Mr Museveni and his NRM government, a new political party is the answer,” Rukungiri District FDC chairperson Aloysius Mugarura told Monitor after the delegate’s conference.

Mugarura added: “A new formation is new hope for Uganda. It is rebuilding our commitment to saving the people of Uganda. The new FDC will lead us to the Promised Land.’’

Former Rukungiri Municipality lawmaker Roland Mugume Kaginda emphasized that “we shall follow the son of the soil where Dr Besigye is born from.”

“…that is because the one of Najjanankumbi is full of bean weevils,” he remarked.

But ex-Rukungiri District woman Member of Parliament Betty Muzanira said more consultations are to be made in other regions before coming up with the final decision.

Rukungiri FDC Secretary General Chistopher Nabimanya backed the embrace for a new party saying, “we must form a new party because the one at Najjanankumbi was sold to Museveni.”

“Our party was given to Museveni by poor thinkers and because we realized that we need to recapture our party from them…we decided to form a new one which will be named in the near future’’ Nabimanya noted.