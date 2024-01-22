Katanga murder: Court orders widow’s arrest, daughters committed to High Court

The Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court has committed four suspects implicated in the murder of businessman Henry Katanga to stand trial in the High Court.

The same court has also issued a warrant of arrest against the widow, Molly Katanga who has since been hospitalised and never appeared in court to take plea.

"As court, we do not understand her medical condition. There is a mechanism of court to handle sick patients and she can apply for bail basing on her medical condition. Therefore, an arrest warrant is hereby issued against the widow Molly Katanga to appear in court. She should be arrested by not later than February 12," Mr Elias Kakooza, the Chief Magistrate held.

The four who have been committed to the High Court for trial include; Ms Patricia Kakwanza, Ms Martha Nkwanzi Katanga both daughters of the late Kantaga, Dr Charles Otai, and a domestic worker George Amanyire.

They are accused of destroying evidence and being accessory after the act of the murder.

Prosecution alleges that on November 2, 2023, at Mbuya, Chwa 2, in Nakawa Division, with malice aforethought, Molly killed her husband.

The state alleges that on November 2, 2023, Nkwanzi and Kakwanza, knowing that things at the scene of the crime may be required in evidence in a judicial proceeding, removed or destroyed them or rendered them illegible or undecipherable or incapable of identification.

Prosecution claims that the duo had the intention to prevent them from being used in evidence.

The state further claims that Dr Otai and Amanyire received or assisted other people who were to their knowledge liable for an offence, in order to enable them to escape punishment.

Among the evidence the state has lined up includes; a postmortem report of the deceased, examination slips in respect of the accused persons, exhibits, forensic reports, telephone printouts and a pistol with a cartridge and other live bullets.