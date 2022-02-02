Katanga residents reject oral summons

Residents of Katanga Valley near Wandegeya in Kampala are up in arms after the State House Anti-Corruption Unit summoned them through telephone calls.

In a January 24 petition, Mr Ronald Sendawula, Mr Isiah Sendawula, and Mr Latimar Mpagi— representing more than 50,000 Katanga residents asked the anti-corruption unit to provide summons and any other invitations in writing.

Through their lawyers, the residents said the written summons will protect them from unscrupulous people or imposters who have been subjecting them to torture, cruelty, and degrading treatment.

“The written summons should specify whether they are required as witnesses or suspects in the matter. The summons should also provide details of what information is required by your office to enable us to assist our clients to prepare,” the petition reads in part.

Anonymous phone calls

According to the petition, on January 21, the three persons received telephone calls from persons claiming to be staff of the unit but declined to identify themselves.

It is alleged that the purported callers had asked the three persons to appear before the unit on matters relating to land at Katanga.

The lawyers also indicated to the unit that three people are among the 50,000 bibanja owners on a piece of land in Katanga being contested for by Makerere University. The matter is still before court.

When contacted, Ms Winnie Nakatudde, a detective attached to the unit, said she is not aware of the petitioners.