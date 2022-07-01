Katikkiro asks NDA to advance herbal medicine

The Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, has asked the National Drug Authority (NDA) to advance herbal medicine.

Speaking to the media after an engagement meeting with NDA officials at Bulange yesterday, Mr Mayiga said advancing and regulating local medicine is important because many Ugandans use them without regulations which is dangerous to their health.

“Most of the herbs do not have formula but they do work, therefore, there is need to have regulations on them, we need to support the manufactures so that they get to know the mixtures which cure different diseases,” he said.

The Katikkiro added that the NDA needs to support herbalists so that herbals can be used without fear of after effects.

“During the pandemic we had several concoctions but we were not sure if they are good to our health. We need to do research to establish the ingredients in the number of herbs that are being administered, we can develop them after being scrutinised by the health experts,” Mr Mayiga said.

“You should not discourage the traditional medicine, there should be means to advance the local herbs. It is better to have a talk with herbalists and encourage them to work with an agency so that their knowledge is enhanced and officially put to use for the country,” he added.

Mr Mayiga noted that one of the pillars of Buganda Kingdom is hard work which requires one to be healthy to fulfil their goals.

“The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is very keen on the health of the people, all the years the Kabaka birthday has been based on health themes like fistula, sickle cell and HIV/Aids,” he said.

The executive director of NDA, Mr David Nahamya, said the authority has been working hard to make sure that all the drugs on the market are examined and regulated.

“This is one of the main reason why we have come to meet the Buganda Kingdom to join us in the fights against the use of fake drugs on the market,” he said

He also noted that of the 200 registered herbalists 80 percent come from Buganda region and they are taken as innovators because they even export the medication abroad.

“We have potential in Buganda to advance herbal medicine but we need to have the formula so that we start putting the medicine on production line for commercial,” he said

Mr Jamil Mukwaya, the president of Uganda Herbalist Association, said the main aim of the visit is to strengthen the collaboration between Buganda Kingdom and NDA so that issues regarding herbal medicine are considered.

“Herbal medicine is very crucial in treating several illnesses but we need guidance and support to do more research and develop good medicine,” he said.

Traditional and complementary traditional Act 2019

Currently Herbalists are waiting for ministry of Health to approve the Traditional and complementary traditional Act 2019 which was signed by the President

The Act was passed on February 5, 2019, and it among others seeks to regulate the use of traditional and complementary medicines.