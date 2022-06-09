Two injured as Buganda, Kooki loyalists fight each other

Hell broke loose on Wednesday when loyalists from the Buganda Kingdom and Kooki Chiefdom engaged in a violent fight at a function.

It all started when a group of youth from Kooki stormed a function at Kamengo-Nsonso Village, Kagamba Sub County where Buganda Kingdom Lands Minister, Hajjat Mariam Nkalubo Mayanja was scheduled to handover one of the two houses which the Kabaka constructed for his less-privileged subjects in the area.

Angry Kooki youth armed with clubs interrupted the function claiming that such a function can only be conducted in the area after seeking clearance from their hereditary leader Kamuswaga Apollo Sansa Kabumbuli II, which the organisers had not done.

Sensing danger, Hajjat Mayanja, and her entourage abandoned the function and went to Kigayaza Village in Lwentulege Town Council, where she was set to commission another house.

In the ensuing melee, two people - one from Kooki and another from Buganda got injured which prompted police to fire in the air to calm down the situation.

At Kigayaza Village, the ceremony went on uninterrupted under tight security and after Ms Mayanja’s entourage was escorted by police officers out of Kooki.

According to Mr Eriazaali Luwaga, the Kamuswaga’s chief in Kagamba Sub County, such physical confrontations can be avoided if Buganda Kingdom officials respect their counterparts in Kooki.

“Such fights are unnecessary and we are going to continue sensitising our people to learn how to live in harmony despite our cultural differences,” he said.

Ms Gertrude Ssebuggwawo, the Buganda Kingdom coordinator in Kooki County, insists they don’t need clearance from Kooki County leadership since the area is part of the kingdom.

“We all know that Kooki is among the 18 counties of Buganda Kingdom and I wonder why some people think we need to ask for permission from Kamuswaga,” she explained.

Last month, Kooki cultural institution spokesperson, Mr Stanley Ndawula told journalists that Buganda Kingdom is not authorised to hold any function in Kooki since the kingdom failed to honour their demands.

“Our leader (Kamuswaga) said it loud and clear in September 2014 that we had cut ties with Buganda after failing to honour our demands,” he said.

Leaders from both cultural institutions had earlier committed themselves to restrain their people from engaging in any confrontations. This was after a meeting they had with security authorities in the district last month.

The meeting followed a scuffle between loyalists from both institutions last month as Buganda Kingdom officials organised a football tournament in Kooki, which was viewed as a provocation by Kamuswaga’s leadership.

Mr Joshua Kananura, the Rakai District Police Commander, advised Buganda Kingdom officials to always notify the Police whenever they are organising functions in Kooki.

“As Police, we have a duty to protect all citizens regardless of differences, but to our dismay, the organisers did not inform us about the Wednesday function,” he said.

In January this year, four Buganda officials including Ms Ssebugwawo were arrested in Kooki as Police accused them of “trespassing and organizing and installing Sub County chiefs without the knowledge of Kamuswaga.”

In 2018, police attempted to block Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga from visiting Kooki to promote coffee growing after Kooki loyalists held demonstrations protesting his visit. However, Mr Mayiga was later allowed to proceed with his journey to Kooki, with additional security.

Kooki Chiefdom officials insist they will only renew their cooperation with Mengo after Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has had direct talks with the Kamuswaga.