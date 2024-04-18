Katikkiro Mayiga tasks new chiefs on Buganda’s key pillars

The premier of the Buganda kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga has tasked the newly-appointed chiefs at all levels to promote and protect the key aspirational pillars of the kingdom.

“Every after five years we draw a strategic plan for the kingdom and we expect the new entrants to ensure that they fully understand and appreciate the five key aspirational pillars and adopt the new working ethic,” the Katikkiro said during the official introduction of the appointees at Bulange Mengo.

According to him, the key working ethics include; innovativeness, tenacity, transparency and passion.

“We expect them (chiefs) to fully understand them (ethics) and abide by them because they are kind of regulations to all of us. We expect the new entrants to work very hard because they have got the love for their king and this is something we are sure they are going to carry out effectively,” he said.

He also noted that sometimes people age and make mistakes and therefore there’s need for new energy but the overall significance of the changes is to ensure that the services to Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II continue uninterrupted.