Kato Lubwama, pastor to testify in Bujingo case

Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo of House of Prayer Ministries International is accused of having a customary marriage with his new lover, Ms Suzan Makula Nantaba, yet he is still married to his first wife, Ms Teddy Naluswa Bujjingo.

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • Recently, Pastor Bujjingo denied having been traditionally introduced to Ms Makula, saying  he only honoured an invite from her family as a guest.

Pastor Simon Kayiwa and former Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama are among the 10 people that are required to testify in the alleged second marriage of Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo of House of Prayer Ministries International and Ms Suzan Makula Nantaba.

