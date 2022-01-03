Kato Lubwama, pastor to testify in Bujingo case

Pastor Simon Kayiwa and former Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama are among the 10 people that are required to testify in the alleged second marriage of Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo of House of Prayer Ministries International and Ms Suzan Makula Nantaba.

Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi, a private prosecutor in this case, in his application to Entebbe Magistrate’s Court, claims the 10 people are among others who attended the traditional marriage of Pastor Bujjingo and Ms Makula on December 7 last year but have refused to cooperate and testify.

The other people wanted are businessman Frank Gashumba, Mr Charles Ssenkubuge, the general manager/ senior productions director, Salt Television, Ms Nancy Kabahumuza, Susan Nalwooga, and three journalists.

“The applicant has written to all the persons against whom warrants of arrest are sought to volunteer information relating to the offences in the main case but they have all refused to cooperate, are harsh, evasive, threatened the applicant with violence and vulgar witnesses and refused to acknowledge receipt of the letters,” Mr Mabirizi states in his application.

“All the persons against whom warrants of arrest are sought will not attend unless compelled to do so hence the need to at once issue a warrant for the arrest and production of witness before the court,” he adds.

Mr Mabirizi contends that the persons have useful information relating to the offences that Pastor Bujjingo and Ms Makula are facing before court.

Entebbe Court is yet to summon them.

Background

In December last year, Entebbe Court confirmed three criminal charges against the duo.

The charges relate to contracting a new customary marriage in subsistence of church marriage and introducing a man, who is still married to Ms Teddy Naluswa Bujjingo.

“Material evidence is in possession of all the persons against whom warrants of arrest are sought and all the persons to whom summons are intended to be issued hence their attendance before the court is required,” Mr Mabirizi states.

“The private prosecutor requires court’s support to secure evidence from evasive, harsh, threatening, violent and vulgar witnesses,” he adds.

Recently, Pastor Bujjingo denied having been traditionally introduced to Ms Makula, saying he only honoured an invite from her family as a guest.

In an interview with UBC, Pastor Kayiwa, believed to have accompanied Pastor Bujjingo as a friend, said he went to pray for Ms Makula’s family and denied attending any introduction ceremony.