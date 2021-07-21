Katumba case: State asks court not to release suspect

In a July 15 sworn in affidavit, D/AIP Desire K Wandera, a police officer at the Criminal Investigations Directorate, said releasing Yusuf Nyanzi Siraje, would jeopardise the ongoing investigations into the case as his alleged accomplices are still at large.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has asked the High Court in Kampala not to release on bail a suspect in the attempted assassination of Works minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala.

In a July 15 sworn-in affidavit, D/AIP Desire K Wandera, a police officer at the Criminal Investigations Directorate, said releasing Yusuf Nyanzi Siraje would jeopardise the ongoing investigations into the case as his alleged accomplices are still at large.

Danger

The investigating officer also explained that Nyanzi was at one time facing similar grave charges and that upon being released on bail, he committed more offenses.

“The applicant was previously admitted on bail but he continued to commit similar offenses for which he was subsequently, indicted and the cases are pending before the International Crimes Division,” the officer said.

He added: “The above charges are all grave in nature and involve personal violence, upon conviction, they all carry maximum sentence of death and once the applicant (Nyanzi) is granted bail, it is highly probable that he will abscond from court process.”

Police also accuse Nyanzi, a former member of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a proscribed terrorist group, of violating the amnesty granted to him by government in 2013.

While applying for bail before the High Court in Kampala early this month, Nyanzi raised nine grounds for his release.

Among these included that the investigations into the charges were still in initial stages, that there is no likelihood for him to interfere with investigations, and that has substantial sureties.

He also said he won’t abscond from the jurisdiction of court.

Background

On June 1, four gunmen riding on two motorcycles ambushed Gen Katumba in Kisaasi, a Kampala city suburb.

The assailants fired a volley of bullets on the official vehicle of the four-star general, injuring him in both arms and killing his daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo on spot.

So far, eight people including Nyanzi, have been arraigned before Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court in relation to the crime.

It is not clear when court would convene to hear Nyanzi’s bail application considering the current Covid-19 induced lockdown.