Prime

Kayiira partner fights to see Museveni

Ms Samali Bamutiire is a former partner of Andrew Lutaakome Kayiira, the leader of Uganda Freedom Movement/Army.PHOTO/ GILLIAN NANTUME    

Gillia

By  GILLIAN NANTUME

Reporter

 A woman is crying out to meet President Museveni. She claims that some people in his office have obstructed her from seeing him.
 Ms Samali Bamutiire is a former partner of Andrew Lutaakome Kayiira, the leader of Uganda Freedom Movement/Army (UFM/A), and was also a fighter in UFA. 
Ms Bamutiire lived with Kayiira in the guerilla camp at Bujuuko on Mityana road.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.