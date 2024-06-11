Kayunga born-again preacher kills her mother, flees

Shock Tuesday afternoon gripped residents in Kayunga Town in Kayunga District when a 65-year-old born-again preacher allegedly killed her elderly mother and fled the area with all household items.

Kayunga District Police Commander (DPC) Rosette Sikahwa said they are looking for a female resident of Kayunga Central, with the runaway suspect accused of murdering her yet to be identified 83-year-old mother.

According to Kayunga Central LC1 chairperson Wamuti Kawuzi, “the accused self-confessed born-again Christian, who has been staying with her mother for over 10 years, left her rented-single room on Saturday morning.”

"She closed her house and left. But her mother was that day not seen outside on the verandah as she usually did. This created suspicion among neighbours that she could have also gone for a visit,” Wamuti said.

The local leader says the accused had not returned to her home since Saturday.

“On Monday, the suspect returned home briefly and opened her house but left moments later. One of her neighbours said she was shocked when an odour emerged from the closed room,” Kawuzi narrated.

He added: "We also saw many flies on the door, which raised our suspicion that something could have died in that room.”

Wamuti rushed to the scene and on opening the room together with locals, they found the decomposing body of the elderly woman lying naked on the floor.

"There were signs that she (suspect) could have burnt her mother and also pierced her with a sharp object in the chest leading to her death,” Wamuti observed.

Neighbours claimed the suspect had a history of beating her mother over unknown reasons.

In the aftermath of the alleged murder, police crime scene officers visited the incident scene and took photos of the body and crime scene.

A postmortem was also carried out on the body before relatives were allowed to take it for burial.

Residents had to break the door to create more space in order to be able to remove the bulging body.