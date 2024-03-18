Kayunga learners abandon school to scare birds in rice farms

Local leaders in Kayunga District have blamed the high school drop-out rate on parents who reportedly remove their children from learning institutions and use them as labourers in cutting sugarcane and scaring birds in rice gardens.

Speaking during the official opening of Van Tyler Wtac Christian Academy in Kangulumira Town council, Kayunga District on Saturday, Mr Patrick Nsanja, the Ntenjeru south Member of Parliament, noted that even though the government initiated Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal secondary Education (USE), many children, especially those from vulnerable families have not had a chance to complete their education due to a number of challenges, top among them being poverty.

“Because of the high poverty levels in many households, a number of parents cannot even afford to enroll their children in school. Now that we have got a school which is going to provide free education to children from vulnerable families, you should use this opportunity to ensure your child goes and completes their education,” Mr Nsanja advised.

Van Tyler Wtac Academy, which was started this year by Mr Mathew Bazaanya with financial support from Mr Van Tyler, a commercial farmer in California, America, targets children from vulnerable families, who have been struggling to access quality education due to financial constraints. With an enrolment of 776 learners, the school provides pupils with school fees, scholastic materials and meals.

Mr Van Tyler (2nd left), Mr Mathew Bazaanya (right) and other officials pose for a photo after opening the school on March 16, 2024. PHOTO/ FRED MUZAALE

Speaking during the official opening of the school, Mr Van Tyler said although they are providing free education to vulnerable children, parents should not take education for granted.

"We have a plan to construct a secondary school and also extend free education in other East African countries," Mr Tyler said.