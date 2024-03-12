Kayunga parents drag head teacher to police over embezzlement

Pupils at Nakatuli Primary School in Galilaaya Sub-County, Kayunga District were on Monday thrown into confusion following the dramatic arrest of their head teacher by parents.

The arrest and subsequent handover to Nakatuli Police Station of Ms Getrude Mutesi at around 3 PM, followed numerous complaints over her failure to account for Shs7 million development fund.

Ms Mutesi, according to Mr Yunus Ssebandeke, the school’s Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) chairperson, was arrested during a meeting convened by area leaders and school authorities at the school to get accountability for the funds.

Mr Joel Kayiira, the Galilaaya sub-county councillor explained that during the heated meeting, Ms Mutesi was tasked to avail the accountability of the funds but failed and instead denied any wrongdoing but parents pinned her.

“When she failed to satisfactorily explain how she used the money, angry parents pounced on her and tried to frog-march her to Kasokwe police amid cheers from pupils as she (head teacher ) pleaded for leniency,” he said.

Ms Mutesi (middle) being taken to the police on a boda boda

She was later allowed to be taken to the police (about 5 kilometres away from the school), while on a motorcycle.

While speaking to this publication at the police station, Ms Mutesi denied any wrongdoing, insisting “I have no any problem at my work station. These are just allegations.”

But Mr Kayira said the head teacher had last year accepted to refund the Shs7m she had allegedly embezzled but brought only Shs800, 000.

Mr Dan Bubaale the Kayunga District Education Officer, said the head teacher would be recalled from the school as investigations into the matter go on.

“That head teacher has had problems wherever she is deployed. I will relieve her of her duties as we investigate the matter,” he noted.