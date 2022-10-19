Kayunga to host Shs7trillion continental vehicle testing ground

Kayunga District has been selected to host Africa’s first ever car testing ground for all vehicles innovated on the continent, authorities at Kiira Motors Corporation (KCM) have disclosed.

On October 18, KCM director of production Albert Akovuku, “innovators from all over Africa will regularly fly in their vehicles for testing at the facility whose construction will “commence soon.”

The Kayunga District Council has since approved KCM’s master plan months after the company manufactured Uganda’s first-ever passenger electric buses- locally known as Kayoola.

Besides having a vehicle testing ground, Akovuku, said the $2b (about 7.6trillion) project would have facilities such as a vehicle plant, transportation infrastructure like primary and secondary roads and environmental infrastructure.

Others include schools, health facilities, religious and social institutions.

“All this is being done for the creation and promotion of science and technology. Kayunga will shine and will be the destination of many people” Akovuku told Monitor on October 18.

The project is expected to create hundreds of opportunities for the country.

“The local community would be open to the outside world offering opportunities to trade and interconnection to the sale of other goods and services within Eco- automotive industrial and Technology Park,” Akovuku explained.

The Kayunga District chairperson Andrew Muwonge asked residents to support the project for transformation of the area.

“The project would necessitate the tarmacking of Kayunga-Galilaya Road. Many locals are going to get jobs even those that are not skilled or educated,” Mr Muwonge said.

Battle over forest

Last year, KCM bought two square miles in Bajjo central forest reserve in Galilaya Sub-County to construct an automobile project.

However, there was fear that the multibillion project was hanging in balance after National Forestry Authority (NFA) repossessed the contested land.

Kiira Motors bought the land at an unspecified amount of money from Morgan Isingoma who claimed to have a title for the land.

However, NFA protested the transaction, describing it as “illegal.”

The Ssabanyala, Baker Kimeze, and some other environmental activists also protested the sale of the forest land to construct an industrial park.

Consequently, the fight over Bajjo Forest turned bloody prompting security intervention.

But Akovuku denied claims that there is anyone claiming ownership of the land, noting that they (KCM) have a title for it.

Kayunga mega projects



Kayunga has in the last six years benefited from big government infrastructure projects which have spurred development in the area.

In 2019, the government completed the 183mega watts Isimba Dam on River Nile as well as reconstructing Mukono-Kayunga-Njeru Road which has increased traffic volumes and created a market for goods and services in the area.

The Kayunga–Nakasongola Road, which is nearing completion is expected to create another highway that passes through Kayunga Town which would also increase the traffic flow.

Also, the government completed the Isimba Bridge that connects Kayunga and Kamuli Districts across River Nile.