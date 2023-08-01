KCCA closes Portbell Road for 15 Days

Motorists planning to access Portbell Road from Jinja Road at Nakawa junction have been advised by KCCA to use alternative routes, as the road will be closed for the next 15 days. The temporal closure is due to essential excavation works near the UAP building, starting from today.

"The public is hereby informed that essential excavation works on Portbell Road are scheduled at Nakawa Junction near UAP building, starting from August 1 to August 15, 2023, a period of 15 days," read the KCCA's notice on Monday.

The excavation works, carried out by Konoike Construction Co. Ltd, aim to enhance drainage capacity by installing a 900mm diameter pipe culvert, necessitating the complete closure of the section during the 15-day period.

"We will be working with Traffic Police to control and direct traffic in the area, while we strive to minimise disruptions," said a statement released on July 31.

Traffic Police will be deployed at the affected road to control and direct traffic in the area.

"While we strive to minimize disruptions, motorists intending to access Portbell Road from Jinja Road at Nakawa Junction are advised to consider using alternative routes as per the diversion signages installed," it added.