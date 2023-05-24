KCCA takes full control of city markets, unveils new administrators

By  Peter Sserugo

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has announced its full takeover and control of the city markets and abattoirs after banning old market leaderships and subsequent appointment of 36 new administrators.
Speaking to journalists in Kampala on Tuesday, Ms Minsa Kabanda, the Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs said the move is meant to ensure full realisation of the presidential directive which gave KCCA the mandate to manage and control markets.
“The President issued a directive that gave KCCA the mandate to run the markets, however there have been speculations in the media, especially on Lufula (city abattoir) regarding the streamlining of the administration of these markets,” Ms Kabanda said.

 “KCCA has personnel that will run the management and administration of these markets. Every market shall have a market master and an administrator both appointed by KCCA,” she explained.
According to Ms Kabanda, the market masters and administrators will be in charge of supervision and oversight over the affairs and operation of the markets, keep a verified and updated register of all vendors in the markets as well as ensuring that all utility bills like water and electricity consumed by vendors are settled on time.
Their other roles include; collecting dues, fees and charges from vendors, ensuring trade order, handling grievances in the markets and ensuring the observation of public health regulations. They will also operate public toilets, manage and collect solid waste, ensure security as well as routine checks on all market installations.
The authority also banned all forms of leadership from the markets including vendors Saccos, political party Saccos and leadership of associations, among others.
“There must be no other office in the markets, all Saccos or association and political party managements must be operated outside the markets. Only KCCA offices will be allowed to operate from the markets. I urge traders to work with KCCA for the good of our markets,” Ms Kabanda said.
The new market administrators and market master appointed by KCCA are;

Name

Title

Area of deployment

Mutebi Ronald

Market Master

City Abottoir

Adam Waiswa

Market administrator

City Abottoir

Naluga Jovia

Market Master

Namuwongo I market

Alinaitwe Micheal

Market administrator

Kamwokya market

Nagadya Florence

Market Master

Namuwongo II market

Semambo Faisal

Market Administrator

Kiswa market

Martha Aanyu

Market Administrator

St. Balikuddembe (Owino) market

Nantume Zuwena

Market Master

St. Balikuddembe (Owino) market

Naluwembe Mable

Market Administrator

Nakawa market

Nalwanga Suzan

Market Administrator

St. Balikuddembe (Owino) market

Namitala Annat

Market Master

Luzira market

Sanyu Hawa

Market Administrator

Luzira market

Abesiga Grace

Market Master

Kinawattaka market

Odana Joseph

Market Administrator

Bukoto market

Onjwag Daniel

Market Master

Busega market

Namwanje Joseline

Market Administrator

Kasubi market

Nakiranda Habiba

Market Master

Busega market

Owonda Gerald

Market Master

Nakawa market

Sendi Micheal

Market administrator

Namuwongo II market

Musa Lukwago

Market Master

Nateete market

Musoke Lindo

Market Master

Kasubi market

Nakayiza Sharon

Market administrator

Bugolobi market

Nabakkoza Joan

Market administrator

Nateete market

Okot Emmanuel

Market Master

Nakasero market

Nakalule Shakira

Market administrator

Bukoto market

Robert Muwanguzi

Market Master

Bugolobi market

Kakuru Emmanuel

Market administrator

St. Balikuddembe (Owino) market

Nanyonyi Immaculate

Market administrator

Nakasero market

Joel Isabirye

Market administrator

St. Balikuddembe (Owino) market

Byasitginaho Christine

Market administrator

St. Balikuddembe (Owino) market

Natuhwera Vanasio

Market Master

St. Balikuddembe (Owino) market

Mayega Aaro

Market administrator

St. Balikuddembe (Owino) market

Kasobya Esther

Market Master

Kiswa market

Tusuubira Richard

Market administrator

St. Balikuddembe (Owino) market

Haddijah Nante

Market Master

Wandegeya market

Bakana Charles

Market administrator

Wandegeya market

