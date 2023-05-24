KCCA takes full control of city markets, unveils new administrators

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has announced its full takeover and control of the city markets and abattoirs after banning old market leaderships and subsequent appointment of 36 new administrators. Speaking to journalists in Kampala on Tuesday, Ms Minsa Kabanda, the Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs said the move is meant to ensure full realisation of the presidential directive which gave KCCA the mandate to manage and control markets. “The President issued a directive that gave KCCA the mandate to run the markets, however there have been speculations in the media, especially on Lufula (city abattoir) regarding the streamlining of the administration of these markets,” Ms Kabanda said.

“KCCA has personnel that will run the management and administration of these markets. Every market shall have a market master and an administrator both appointed by KCCA,” she explained.

According to Ms Kabanda, the market masters and administrators will be in charge of supervision and oversight over the affairs and operation of the markets, keep a verified and updated register of all vendors in the markets as well as ensuring that all utility bills like water and electricity consumed by vendors are settled on time.

Their other roles include; collecting dues, fees and charges from vendors, ensuring trade order, handling grievances in the markets and ensuring the observation of public health regulations. They will also operate public toilets, manage and collect solid waste, ensure security as well as routine checks on all market installations.

The authority also banned all forms of leadership from the markets including vendors Saccos, political party Saccos and leadership of associations, among others.

“There must be no other office in the markets, all Saccos or association and political party managements must be operated outside the markets. Only KCCA offices will be allowed to operate from the markets. I urge traders to work with KCCA for the good of our markets,” Ms Kabanda said.

