KCCA trains boda boda riders on traffic laws

The Ministry of Works and Transport in partnership with Kampala Capital City Authority and the police has embarked on training boda boda riders in traffic laws.

According to the ministry, the training is aimed at curbing road accidents in the Kampala Metropolitan area.

The ministry also revealed that boda boda riders participating in the training have also undergo mental check-up.

“Some [riders] may be addicted to drugs and alcohol, among other health conditions. That is why we are also focusing on the mental aspect so that those found with health issues are helped to deal with them and be able to do business while in good shape,” Mr Ronald Nkata, a trainer from Uganda Standards Driving Agency, said.

While addressing journalists at the official launch of the training in Kampala yesterday, Mr Nkata revealed that about the 120,000 riders will undergo a six-month training.

He said the training focuses on highway code of conduct, road traffic signs, hazard perception and positive attitude, among others.

The officer in-charge of traffic in Kampala Metropolitan, Mr Francis Bainomugisha, said less than two percent of boda boda riders have ever received formal training.

“Majority are ignorant of road and traffic signs and laws. This has greatly contributed to road accidents,” he said.

Mr Bainomugisha said at least 80 boda boda riders in Kampala alone perish in road accidents and hundreds are suffering in hospitals where they are nursing accident related injuries.

A senior traffic officer at Kampala Central Police Station, Mr Dickson Rugundana, said a good rider must have third party insurance, a licence and must wear a helmet in addition to ensuring that their motorcycle is in a good state.

Mr Rugundana warned the riders against overloading.

“You find a boda boda carrying three passengers and he sits as If he is urinating in the fuel tank,” Rugundana said.

The Minister for Kampala, Ms Minsa Kabanda, advised that all boda boda riders in the country undergo a similar training.

Ms Kabanda said time would come when those who are not trained will not be allowed to operate in the city.

She revealed that KCCA was in the process of gazetting boda boda stages in and around Kampala to decongest the city.

Currently, there are about 30,000 boda-boda riders in Kampala Central Division.

The mayor of Kampala Central Division, Mr Salim Uhuru, urged the riders to embrace the training and avoid politicising the programme.