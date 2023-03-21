Kenya closes porous border routes over smuggling

Mr Emmanuel Karani, 55, has two wives across the border in Kenya and another wife on the Ugandan side of the border; however, he is one of the many residents in Busia who have been affected after Kenya closed all porous routes.

The Kenya-Uganda border in Busia District, which includes 57 kilometers of porous borders and over 200 illegal routes stretching from Lake Victoria in Majanji to River Malaba in Buteba Sub County, was at the weekend closed by Nairobi.

Subsequently, the usually busy border outpost of Sofia and Marachi, which thrived on illicit trade across the two borders, remain deserted as Kenya maintained a huge security presence to curtail illegal border movement.

Mr Karani, who was found at one of his homes on the Ugandan side of the border, said he has greatly been affected by the development because he would easily move across and check on his two families.

“When I saw this (Sunday) morning Kenya deploying Police and the General Service Unit officers, which was followed by total stoppage of all movements through the porous routes, I realised I was in trouble,” Mr Karani said.

Mr Ruto Kipchumba, the Busia-Kenya County Commissioner, explained why they had deployed a multi-sectoral team of security personnel along all the porous border routes.

“The deployment is meant to curtail illicit activities of smuggling which were causing huge revenue losses to the Kenyan government and putting the lives of their nationals at risk due to consumption of substandard goods that were being smuggled into the country,” he said.

Mr Ruto said human trafficking, especially of aliens, through the porous borders, was putting the security of Kenyans on edge, directing that all people crossing the borders must pass through the one stop border point for purposes of promoting sanity at the border.

Mr Ruto said they had started with deployments in Sofia, Marachi and Buteba and would expand to other points as soon as the human resource is available.

But Mr Karani, who is a resident of Sofia, which is one of the Villages lying at the border, said the closure is a “tall order” to him and other residents who have families in both Kenya and Uganda.

He said: “Sometimes I leave my Ugandan home late in the night and use less than 10 minutes to reach my other home in Kenya. I am wondering how I will be walking for over three kilometers through immigration point to check on my wives and children who are across the two borders.”

According to Mr Karani, Kenyans and Ugandans living across the borders are so culturally connected because they have shared the same language for many years, while such porous borders were strategic to connect with relatives.

“When you want to visit a relative across the border, you just walk from anywhere to meet them," Karani said.