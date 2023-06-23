Key issues that will shape Oyam North by-election

With the Oyam North parliamentary by-election only two weeks away, the biggest battles between candidates are starting to take shape.

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday closed nominations, with only four candidates confirmed to be in the race out of the nine aspirants that had earlier picked nomination forms.

Those nominated include; Dr Eunice Apio Otuko of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), Mr Samuel Engola Okello Junior of National Resistance Movement (NRM), Mr Freddy Newton Okello of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and Mr Daniel Okello of National Unity Platform (NUP).

Ms Queen Dorothy Amolo, Mr Ishaa Otto Amiza and Mr Willy Omodo Omodo, all Independents, did not show up at the nomination venue at Oyam District headquarters on Tuesday.

Mr Omodo Omodo, the former NRM regional youth chairperson for northern Uganda, told journalists in Lira City on Tuesday that he had lost interest in the seat.

Ambassador emeritus Julius Peter Moto, Mr Augustine Obangakene, Mr Alfred Okello Obaro and Billie Otto, who were all vying for the NRM flag, withdrew from the race last Saturday when the primary election was being conducted.

Unlike Mr Otto who never participated in any party primaries, Ms Amolo contested against Mr Samuel Engola Okello Junior, the son of the former area (Oyam North) Member of Parliament – the late Okello Engola Macodwogo – in the NRM primary and lost.

The nominees are now fighting for about 50,000 voters living in the constituency with a population of 160,624 people.

The Oyam North County seat fell vacant following the death of Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo, who was gunned down by his personal bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti, on May 2, 2023.

However, for the candidates to gain voters’ trust, they must talk about real issues that affect the constituents.

The campaigns were flagged off officially yesterday. Oyam District is part of the 11 administrative units (one city, one municipal council and nine districts) that make up the Lango Sub-region.

Currently, Oyam North is faced with a number of development challenges. For instance, access to health facilities has remained a huge challenge. At least 10,714 (34.9 per cent) of the households in the area are five kilometres or more to the nearest health facility, whether public or private.

Disturbingly, 21,419 (69.7 per cent) households are five kilometres or more to the nearest secondary school, whether public or private and 3,273 (10.7 per cent) households are five kilometres or more to the nearest primary school, whether public or private. This is according to the National Population and Housing Census, 2014.

The Oyam District speaker, Mr Nommy Otyeno, said inadequate classrooms and desks, limited funding, inadequate manpower, and lack of qualified, motivated teachers, pupil and teacher absenteeism have affected children’s learning in the district.

“You find 200 pupils sitting in one class. I went to a school with a total enrolment of 1,600 pupils and they have only 11 teachers. So, how can 11 teachers teach 1,600 plus pupils?” he wondered.

Only 1,914 (6.2 per cent) of the households have access to piped water, while 8,071 (26.3 per cent) households use boreholes, according to the 2014 national census. Also, 3,940 households (12.8 percent) have members aged five years and above who consume less than two meals a day. At least 6,510 households (21.2 percent) are living in semi-permanent dwelling units, while 22,182 households (72.2 percent) are living in temporary dwelling units and 2,827 households have no toilet facility.

What voters say

Mr David Livingstone Okwir, an opinion leader in Aleka Sub-county, said people have not yet decided on who to rally behind because they do not know what they will do for them if they are elected to Parliament.