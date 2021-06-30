Kibaale man commits suicide after testing positive for Covid-19

By U R N More by this Author

A 25-year-old man in Kibaale District has reportedly committed suicide after testing positive for Covid-19. The deceased has been identified as Joseph Ahaisibwe, a resident of Kibingo village in Bwamiramira Sub County.

He reportedly committed suicide by hanging on Tuesday evening. According to information obtained by this reporter, Ahaisibwe tested positive for Covid-19 mid this month and was placed under home-based care.

However, his relatives found him hanging inside his house when they took for him food.

A family member told this reporter on condition of anonymity that Ahaisibwe’s health condition had improved and wondered why he could have decided to end his life.

Mr Fred Byekola, the area LC1 chairperson said the shocking incident prompted him to alert police and the Kibaale Covid-19 task force.

“After testing positive for Covid-19, medics advised him to isolate himself and they gave him medicines to be taken. He was doing well and was still on medication. I think he feared that he will die anyway and decided to his own life. It is so unfortunate,” he said.

Advertisement

Mr Thomas Oyo, the officer in charge of Kibaale Central Police station said that police together with the Covid-19 burial team rushed and picked body before community members got into contact with it.

“It is true Covid-19 is threatening the whole world but it can be treated. My appeal is, people should not take reckless decisions of committing suicide,” he said.

On June 13, 2021, a 86-year-old Erifazi Byakatonda, a resident of Babigaya village, Kabasekende Sub County in Kibaale District also committed suicide by hanging.

His lifeless body was found dangling inside his house by residents who had gone to check on him.