Kibuku cleric, wife arrested over defiled, impregnated student, 15

Police in Kibuku District in eastern Uganda have arrested a reverend and his wife after their son allegedly defiled and impregnated a 15-year-old student.

The reverend attached to Bukedi diocese was arrested on Tuesday near Kibuku central police station where he had gone to report about the girl’s deteriorating health condition.

Bukedi North region police spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso, said they arrested the couple to help with investigations.

“There was a scuffle around Kibuku central police station gate between one Cornelius Kapiyanga, the father of the victim and Rev Hannington Wanjala. When our officers went to check, they found the victim in critical condition. She could not talk or stand on her own. She had been brought to the police gate by a boda boda rider,” Ms Alaso said.

The police publicist said the victim, a student at Kibuku secondary school and a resident of Namawondo 1 B Zone in Kibuku town council was then taken to hospital for treatment.

She said the girl disappeared from her parents’ home in September this year before her father got to learn, weeks later, that she was at the cleric’s home.

“The father was informed that his daughter was at the reverend’s home very sick. So, they agreed to meet at the gate. The victim had also been brought by Rev Hanninton Wanjala and his wife Rose Wanjala who intended to report about her poor health to police,” Ms Alaso added.

When further inquiries were made, it was discovered, according to Ms Alaso, that the girl was pregnant after she was allegedly defiled by the cleric’s son, one Emma from their home at St Andrews Church of Uganda, Kibuku town council.