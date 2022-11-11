Gulu boda boda rider arrested over defiling three juvenile daughters 

Police in Gulu City in northern Uganda are holding a 40-year-old boda boda rider for allegedly defiling his three juvenile daughters.

The suspect, a resident of Bar Olam village, Pece Laroo in Gulu City was arrested on Wednesday after his 38-year-old wife reported the case to police.

The victims aged 11, 13 and 14 reportedly told their mother that the suspect had on several occasions forced them to have sex with him.

The Aswa-River regional Police Spokesperson, Mr David Ongom Mudong, confirmed the arrest and condemned the act.

“It's alleged that between the months of May and November 2022 while at Bar Olam village, the suspect has been having sexual intercourse with his three daughters without his wife's knowledge. This prompted the victims to narrate the ordeal to their mother who immediately reported the matter to police,” he said.

Mr Ongom said police responded promptly and arrested the suspect before obtaining statements from the victims and their mother.

The case file was reportedly sent to the Resident State Attorney (RSA) for perusal and legal guidance.

“Once the file is sanctioned, the suspect will be arraigned before courts of law to answer charges of aggravated defilement,” Mr Ongom added.

He said the three juveniles are yet to be subjected to medical examination.

Relatedly, police are hunting for another suspect, 30, for allegedly defiling a three-year-old girl.