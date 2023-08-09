Kibuku pupils leaving govt schools due to extra fees

Monica Mugala, a Primary Four pupil at Kibuku Township Primary School in Kibuku District, was last month sent home for failing to pay an extra fee of Shs6,000.

The money is charged for tests.

The 10-year-old now works at her mother’s food stall in Kibuku Town Council. Her hope of going back to school hangs in the balance.

Mugala is among the rising number of children who are dropping out of school because of extra fees charged by the Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools to cater for, among other things, development, tests, and exam fees.

The Daily Monitor learnt from parents that the extra fees range from Shs5,000 to Shs50,000.

Ms Esther Naula, the mother of Mugala, said: “They say the government-aided primary schools are free of charge, but I am disappointed because most times, my daughter is sent home due to fees, either for tests or exams.”

Hustle

The mother of five, who is the family’s sole breadwinner, earns Shs7,000 to Shs10,000 a day, which is too little to cater for the education needs of all her children.

Mr John Opio, another parent and a resident of Kibuku Town Council, said the government should scrap off UPE.

“By the time the term ends, we would have paid more than Shs50,000, to make matters worse, leaders keep saying UPE schools are free of charge,” he said.

Primary school education is meant to be free, but most government schools charge extra fees on the claim that they do not receive enough capitation grand from the government.

Ms Harriet Nakamya, the Kibuku Resident District Commissioner, said it is unfortunate that most head teachers have defied the directive not to charge pupils.

Ms Nakamya added that the “extortionist” extra charges have a negative impact on the poorest families.

“UPE is supposed to be free, but it has been turned into a money-making venture,” she said.

Ms Nakamya warned that they will crack down on government-aided schools that defy the policy.

The government pays schools Shs20,000 per pupil per year.

“During my routine monitoring in the government schools under UPE, I found out that schools initiate their own programme and mobilise parents to come up with a fee under the pretext of development or any other thing,” she said.

The district secretary for health and education, Mr Augustine Majanga, however, said although the UPE programme was intended to provide free education, the government has failed to provide all the necessary support.

“I only get concerned when teachers charge pupils for school fees, but making a small contribution is not bad,”Mr Majanga said

He noted that as a district, they are striving for good academic performance, which cannot come on a silver plate.

Exam fees

The Unatu district chairperson, Mr Samuel Kyaide, said under the UPE programme, the provision to cater for exams or tests is not catered by the government.

“We run the schools on debt because what is wired [to the accounts] is too small to run the entire term,” he said.

A primary head teacher, who preferred anonymity, said parents normally determine what they will contribute during the PTA meetings.

The District Education officer, Mr Christopher Wamika, said the Education Act gives room for parents and the school administrator to agree and support some of the school activities.