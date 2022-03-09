Kidandala withdraws petition against jailed MP Ssegirinya

Jailed Kawempe North legislator, Muhammad Ssegirinya (R) and former Kawempe North MP contestant, Sulamain Kidandala.

By  Juliet Kigongo

  • During the January 14 parliamentary elections, the EC returned Mr Ssegirinya as the winner of Kawempe North elections with 41,197 votes while Mr Kidandala garnered 7212 votes.

Former Kawempe North MP contestant, Sulamain Kidandala has withdrawn an election petition appeal he filed challenging the victory of jailed legislator, Muhammad Ssegirinya.

