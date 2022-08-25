Kidepo nominated for World Travel Awards

Uganda’s Kidepo Valley National Park has been nominated under the category of Africa’s Leading National Park 2022, in the World Travel Awards set to take place on October 15.

The event will take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya.

Other parks nominated for the same award include Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana, Etosha National Park in Namibia, Kruger National Park in South Africa, Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, and Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

Kidepo Valley National Park occupies about 1,442 square kilometres in the Karamoja Sub-region in northeast Uganda and is home to more than 77 species of mammals and more than 475 species of birds.

The voting, which was done through the World Travel Awards website, closed last night .

Mr Simplicious Gessa, the senior public relations officer of the Uganda Tourism Board, said the news is exciting since the tourism industry is just coming out of the Covid-19 slump.

“It stamps our country as a signature destination due to its unique culture and natural attraction to safaris. Little wonder, we are called the pearl of Africa,” Mr Gessa said in an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday.

He urged Ugandans to visit the various national parks in the country and support the industry.

“Some of our local people want to travel to Dubai, Kenya, among other tourism destinations, instead of starting with touring our country,” he said.

In the same awards, Uganda is nominated in the category “Africa’s Leading Destination” alongside Botswana, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, and Tanzania.

The World Travel Awards serve to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.

Uganda is a multicultural country in East Africa whose diverse landscape spans from the beautiful snow-capped Rwenzori Mountains to the vast Lake Victoria, and the Source of the River Nile.