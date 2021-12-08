Kidnappers of teenage boy demand  Shs30m ransom

Mudanga
Yahu

By  Mudangha Kolyangha  &  Yahudu Kitunzi

What you need to know:

  • The victim’s father, Mr Difas Muyinda, who is also the district assistant veterinary, told police that a yet-to-be identified relative picked the 14-year-old for their usual evening ride.

 Kidnappers of a 14-year-old boy, who went missing last month in Bwase Cell, Budaka Town Council in Budaka District, are demanding a Shs30m ransom.
Kasita Muyinda, a student at Naalya Secondary School, went missing from his father’s home. 
The victim’s father, Mr Difas Muyinda, who is also the district assistant veterinary, told police that a yet-to-be identified relative picked the 14-year-old for their usual evening ride.
He, however, became suspicious when the duo didn’t return home.   

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.