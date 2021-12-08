Kidnappers of teenage boy demand  Shs30m ransom

Kidnappers of a 14-year-old boy, who went missing last month in Bwase Cell, Budaka Town Council in Budaka District, are demanding a Shs30m ransom.

Kasita Muyinda, a student at Naalya Secondary School, went missing from his father’s home.

The victim’s father, Mr Difas Muyinda, who is also the district assistant veterinary, told police that a yet-to-be identified relative picked the 14-year-old for their usual evening ride.

He, however, became suspicious when the duo didn’t return home.

Ms Immaculate Alaso, the Bukedi North Police Spokesperson, said: “The father relaxed thinking his son was with his friends only to receive a call at night demanding for a ransom.”

Ms Alaso said the kidnappers reportedly used a mobile phone number registered in a woman’s name.

“Investigations have commenced and all police units have been alerted. The Directorate of Crime Intelligence has taken up the matter using our sophisticated technology to track down the suspects. We believe we shall rescue victim,” she said.

Ms Alaso, who expressed concern over the new trend of kidnappings in the rural settings, said police are against yielding to ransom demands because it promotes the vice.

Mr Rogers Mukose, Budaka Town Council chairperson, said: “We need to observe neighbourhood watch and also to provide information to authorities.”