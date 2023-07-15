Kigezi sub region to benefit from free electricity connections

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ms Ruth Nankabirwa has announced that 33,457 free electricity connections will be made in the Kigezi sub-region this financial year to promote the growth of cottage industries.

Ms Nankabirwa made the revelation on Thursday during the commissioning of rural electrification projects in the Kigezi sub-region at Kyevu landing site in Butanda sub-county Kabale District where she revealed that the government's vision is to ensure electricity access for socio-economic development in the country.

She also revealed that the strategy of the government is to provide job and wealth creation, improved standards of living, improved education, and health service delivery, among other benefits.

“We shall make 33,457 free connections in the six districts that make up the Kigezi sub-region this financial year. Kabale will get 8,729 free connections, Kanungu 4,525, Kisoro 6,582, Rubanda 3,660, Rukiga 2,196 and Rukungiri 7,765. The Government's intentions regarding electrification are boldly stated in Uganda’s Vision 2040, the Sustainable Energy Developmental objectives in the National Development Plan III, and the National Electrification Strategy guiding my Ministry,” Ms Nankabirwa said.

She added that the challenge after electricity is commissioned is how to use it productively.

“We hope that people will use this power to improve their livelihood by starting small businesses such as saloons, welding workshops, restaurants and extending working hours in schools and health centers” Ms Nankabirwa said.

She said that the rural electrification program has been successful because of the partnership between the government of Uganda and the African Development Bank, China EXIM Bank, World Bank, and KFW Funding.

Responding to the questions raised by the local leaders on the expensive power tariffs and load shedding, Ms Nankabirwa said that the tariffs will continue to reduce every time the loans acquired for power supply are settled and appealed to the people to use electric power profitably.

The state minister for trade Mr David Bahati and the Kabale woman Member of Parliament thanked the government for the free power connections. They appealed to the government for more connections to benefit the community members in the area.