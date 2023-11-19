Kingdoms to get Shs60m monthly – Museveni 

President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the Parliament of Uganda to pay all recognized cultural institutions Shs60m monthly to enable them run smoothly.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, while speaking at the wedding reception of His Majesty Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and Her Royal Highness Jovia Mutesi at Igenge Palace, Northern Division in Jinja City on Saturday.

“The president made a directive that the Kingdom must be well facilitated, let’s go and implement the President’s directive of giving each Kingdom Shs60. I promise on behalf of all members of Parliament that the directive will be implemented because after here we are going to work it out,’’ he said.

Mr Tayebwa urged the newly wedded Kyabazinga to build on the momentum Busoga has brought into the country to transform the Kingdom.

“His Majesty, I urge you to build on the momentum Busoga has brought into the country and transform the sub-region. If many people including the President have contributed to this royal wedding overwhelmingly, why don’t we do more in terms of support and change the economy of Busoga?" he asked.

During the wedding preparations, the Prime Minister of Busoga Mr Joseph Muvawala said that after the event, the Kingdom will commence construction of a commercial plaza which will act as a source of revenue to the Kingdom.

President Museveni donated 20 cows to the royal couple, his son Mr Muhoozi Kainerugaba contributed 10 cows and the Deputy Speaker five cows, among others.