Kyabazinga marries in Busoga’s first royal wedding since 1956

Jovia Mutesi has officially earned her place in royalty after saying "I do" to the monarch, becoming Busoga’s 5th queen through a church service of century Anglican canons and majesty.

Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV at Christ's Cathedral in Jinja City ahead of his wedding with Jovia Mutesi on November 18, 2023. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

On his father-in-law Stanley Bayoole’s 49th birthday, 35-year-old Gabula Nadiope IV became the 1st-ever king to be wedded at the Busoga Diocesan’s iconic headquarter Christ’s Church Cathedral in Jinja City’s Bugembe Township.

At about 1:43pm on November 18, 2023, the world’s latest wed king recited vows with Mutesi, then the couple exchanged rings nearly 10 minutes later in a sacred symbol of eternity.

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu led as Queen Mutesi formally started her phenomenal transition from ordinary to wife of a sovereign for Busoga’s 11 chiefdoms.

With reference to the biblical Genesis, Kaziimba emphasised to his flock that marriage “should only be between one man and one woman not man and man or woman and woman.”

“This wedding has made a statement that this kingdom celebrates marriage. Even President Museveni and Janet at their 50th anniversary made a statement that Uganda respects marriage,” he added.

Vice President Jessica Alupo was part of a congregation dominated by a collection of politicians, top public figures and royalty from all over Uganda and beyond- in a largely outdoor service under giant tents, around the diocese established 1972.

The service featured a choir of at least 100 members trumpeting a blend of modern and cultural liturgy, amid an estimated more than 2,000 guests, mostly bussed to the regal event.

Outside church, an estimated over 10 million people followed proceedings broadcast on all of Uganda’s leading televisions and watched by record-high numbers across known locations in the monarchy.

Before church, masses chanted approbation while they queued streets and building apexes, viewing and waving at the groom and bride on their procession routes from Kamuli and Mayuge District respectively.

Aware of existential terror threats, Uganda deployed on the Nile waters and on ground --- with hundreds of police, soldiers and Special Forces surveying with a Jinja bird’s-eye view.

On Saturday afternoon, crowds were expected to line and trail the royal couple as it makes its way to the reception at the kingdom's Igenge Palace.

FYI

Kyabazinga Nadiope IV was born November 1, 1988 to Uganda’s first Vice President Wilson Gabula Nadiope II and Josephine Nadiope.

Mutesi, a 1st-born daughter of a Resident District Commissioner, becomes queen after four others since 1939 and these are Yunia Nakibande, Susan Nansikombi Kaggwa, Yuliya Babirye Kadhumbula Nadiope, and Alice Florence Violet Muloki.