Kisaka denies Muhoozi's intervention in KCCA affairs

The Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Ms Dorothy Kisaka has denied the First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s intervention in the affairs of the city mostly in rehabilitating the roads.

Ms Kisaka told members of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) that "we were surprised by the visit of General Muhoozi who requested to be escorted through the city roads. As to whether SFC is coming in, I am not aware".

The committee had convened to discuss the involvement of the Special Forces Command soldiers after it was raised by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago also appeared respond to queries that emerged outside the audit queries raised by the Auditor General.

"The second shocker is that SFC will now take over the construction works. We have not received the details of the work plan SFC will follow, the budget and whether it will be through KCCA,” he said.

A plethora of several concerns on the matter were raised by the MPs prompting Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the chair, to task the Authority to ensure that the due processes provided for under the law are followed.

Ssenyonyi's ruling came in shortly after the Bwamba County MP Richard Gafabusa questioned fellow legislators on how they had ended up associating General Muhoozi Kainerugaba with the elite presidential guards SFC.

Gafabusa argued that Muhoozi is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations and not the commander of the elite presidential forces SFC.

However, in a May 22-letter, President Museveni directed the SFC to take over the construction of City roads.

The President’s new directive to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, is a direct response to the deteriorating state of roads in the capital.