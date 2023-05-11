SFC gives KCCA hand in fixing potholes

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has partnered with the Special Forces Command (SFC) to fix potholes within the city.

KCCA yesterday said they are due to receive modern specialised equipment from the Special Forces Command to facilitate the process.

First son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who doubles as the presidential adviser on special operations and a team from KCCA, inspected the infamous potholes on Seventh Street yesterday.

Speaking to the Monitor in an interview yesterday, Mr Justus Akankwasa, the director engineering at KCCA, said Gen Kainerugaba yesterday asked them to work closely with the SFC Civil Works department.

“They have a lot of equipment so, to us that is a good partnership. It will facilitate the maintenance of roads. The relationship has started and it is not a one-off. We have a whole programme with the African Development Bank that will cost $244m dollars covering 69kms of roads in the whole industrial area,” he said.

Asked why Gen Kainerugaba was tasked with the inspection, Mr Akankwasa said he appeared in his capacity as a presidential adviser on special opearations.

Maj Jimmy Omara, the SFC spokesperson, said Uganda People’s Defence Forces has an engineering Brigade.

“SFC has a fully-fledged engineering regiment, together with the bigger UPDF Engineering brigade. They are going to rehabilitate and reconstruct all roads and work on the poor drainage at a low cost. Our engineer says the job is achievable. It is not a difficult job for SFC,” he said.

Ms Dorothy Kisaka, the executive director of KCCA, who accompanied Gen Kainerugaba on the tour, said the streets are supposed to be completely overhauled but are currently undergoing cover maintenance.

“We are pleased that Gen Muhoozi is joining to support the efforts towards minimising bad roads,” she said.