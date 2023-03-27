Kisoro voters ask MP to resign over opposing anti-gay Bill
A section of voters in Kisoro Municipality, Kisoro District on Monday staged a peaceful protest demanding their area Member of Parliament, Mr Paul Kwizera Bucyana, to resign for co-signing a minority report that sought to block the passing of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023.
Parliament on March 21 passed the controversial Bill, introducing tough penalties, including death for aggravated homosexuality, as well as imprisonment of up to 20 years for acts of homosexuality, promoting homosexuality, child grooming and promotion of homosexuality.
The demonstrators who on Monday marched along Kisoro streets carrying placards with words ‘We are not Homosexuals’, ‘Kisoro Municipality MP must resign!!, ‘For us we believe in the Bible’, later gathered at Seseme playground in Kisoro municipality and threatened to initiate a process to kicking Mr Bucyana out of the House, accusing him of misrepresenting them.
‘’Our MP angered us by signing against Anti-Homosexuality Bill. Right now, I have two wives; should I send them away and marry my fellow man?’’ said one George Christopher.
Other demonstrators accused the MP of not representing their interests, saying they never hear or see him debating on the floor of Parliament but they were surprised to learn that he was among the legislators who co-signed the minority report
‘’If you vote a leader, it means he or she should lobby services for electorates. We don’t have electricity, safe water. We made a loss by sending Mr Paul Kwizera to Parliament,” Ms Peace Nshuti, another demonstrator said.
When sought for a comment, Mr Bucyana told this reporter that the demonstrators were being used by his political opponents who want to taint his political career.
“The demonstrators are being used by my political opponents to spoil my political career. I will soon go on one of the FM radio stations in Kisoro town and explain exactly what happened,” Mr Bucyana said in a telephone interview on Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Kisoro district council on Monday passed a resolution appreciating Parliament of Uganda for passing the Bill. The motion was moved by the Kisoro district LCV chairperson, Mr Abel Bizimana before it was unanimously supported by all councilors.
Mr Abel Bizimana asked President Museveni to sign the Bill into law and described the lawmakers who are against the Bill as a disgrace to the nation.