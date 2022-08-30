Kitgum RDC, Kabale officials under probe over PDM cash

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has started investigating the Kitgum Resident District Commissioner, Mr William Komakech, over alleged misappropriation of Shs520m meant for the Parish Development Model (PDM) in the district.

Ms Milly Babalanda, the Minister for Presidency, told Daily Monitor yesterday that the IGG’s findings will inform their next course of action.

“I have not yet taken any action against Mr Komakech because the issue is now before the IGG. I need tangible evidence then I can take a step,” Ms Babalanda said.

Ms Munira Ali, the IGG spokesperson, confirmed that a team of investigators are in the district.

Ms Babalanda in an email on Friday warned all RDCs against misusing the PDM funds.

“The Inspector General of Government has written to direct the interdiction of the RDC of Kitgum on the accusation that he participated in the misappropriation of funds meant for the Parish Development Model. It calls for two things; you are asked to read and internalise all the guidelines I issued to you while in Kyankwanzi,” she said.

“These guidelines are given in good faith to help you circumvent these kinds of problems. You should as much as possible avoid being misled (and eventually boxed into traps) by the technical staff and politicians in the districts,” the minister added.

The investigations come barely a week after Mr Joel Musisi, the district chief administrative officer, was interdicted over the same allegations.

Mr Musisi was replaced with Mr Emmanuel Eugene Olaro, who had been serving in Kole District as the deputy CAO.

Other Kitgum officials were also arrested. They include top administrators, production, veterinary, community development and probation officers as well as agricultural and commercial officials.

On August 11, the district chairperson, Mr Christopher Arwai Obol, wrote to the office of the Auditor General requesting a forensic audit, citing misuse of PDM funds.

Meanwhile, Kabale District technical staff were arrested on Friday over alleged misuse of the parish model funds.

The deputy national coordinator at the PDM secretariat, Ms Jovrina Kaliisa Kyomukama, caused their arrest after they failed to account for Shs289m.

“As complainants, we recorded statements at Kabale Police Station and we expect the accused persons to be prosecuted immediately in case they fail to refund the funds. They either pay or be prosecuted and remanded. We expect the Judiciary to work with other arms of government in the fight against corruption,” Ms Kyomukama said.

She said the immediate supervisors of the accused persons should consider initiating a process of interdicting them.

Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest, adding that investigations into the matter have already kicked off.

The suspects include Mr Edmond Ntimba, the former chief administrative officer and the district production officer, Mr Beda Mwebesa.

“It’s alleged that in the financial year 2021/2022, Kabale received parish development model revolving funds worth Shs289m meant for parish Saccos which was not put to proper use and hence swindled by the accused officials. From the above background, a general inquiries file has been opened to fully investigate the allegations and the outcome will determine the way forward,” Mr Maate said.

Mr Ntimba and Mr Mwebesa confessed before the secretariat team that they did not follow national presidential guidelines while spending the funds.

The PDM, officially launched in February, is the government’s latest drive toward poverty alleviation.

It gained momentum in June 2022, as various governmental and political leaders traversed the country to promote the project.