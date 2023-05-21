KIU guild president dies in road crash, five hospitalised
Traffic police in Katonga region are investigating a motor crash that claimed the life of Kampala International University (KIU) guild president –Western Campus, Mr Douglas Matovu and left five others injured.
The 2am Sunday crash happened at Zzinda-Bulwada Village, Gomba District on Mpigi –Kanoni –Sembabule Road.
Mr Moses Kiberu Ssalambwa, an eyewitness said Matovu died after the speeding Subaru vehicle he was driving rammed into a truck which was moving ahead of him.
“The driver (Matovu) of Subaru tried to overtake yet there was an on-coming truck, and to avoid a head-on collision, he swerved but ended up ramming into the Sino truck which was in front of him,” Mr Ssalambw said.
Two of the five people who were travelling with Matovu and sustained serious injuries are currently admitted at Gombe Hospital. The other three were transferred to Kampala for better medical attention.
The driver of the truck, Seruga Sadat, 29, escaped unhurt.
Matovu has been pursuing a Bachelor of Pharmacy at KIU. It’s barely a month since he was elected to guild and sworn in on April 19.
“The body was taken to Gombe Hospital mortuary for postmortem. The vehicles were towed to Kanoni police station pending IOV inspection,” Katonga region police spokesperson, ASP Lydia Tumushabe, said after the 2am crash.