Kween’s maternal health services in poor condition

A nurse outside the dilapidated maternity ward at Kaptum Health Centre III. PHOTOS/ YAHUDU KITUNZI

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Most of the health centres in Kween District do not have maternity wards.

The maternity ward at Kaptum Health Centre III in Kaptum Sub-county, Kween District is a dilapidated small, mud-and-wattle structure, with a rusted roof.
The ward is poorly ventilated and dimly lit, even at day time because of the small windows. The windows are covered with tattered curtains.
The ward where about 30 women seek services daily, is dusty, has no electricity, running water and only one delivery bed.

