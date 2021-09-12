Kyabazinga calls for unity, peace at 21st anniversary

By Sam Caleb Opio More by this Author

The Kyabazinga has asked his subjects to live by the values of Busoga Kingdom anthem, Busoga okwisania namaanhi (meaning Busoga is stronger together).

The anthem advocates for unity, harmony, reconciliation and productivity instead of petty and selfish egos.

William Nadiope Gabula IV also challenged his subjects to stop early marriages and teenage pregnancies and embrace modern agriculture to ensure food security.

The Kyabazinga made the call on Thursday during celebrations to mark his 21st anniversary as the royal chief of Bugabula chiefdom at the Budhumbula Palace in Kamuli.

The function was graced by deputy premier and minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga, Forum for Democratic Change party vice chairperson (eastern) Salaam Musumba, Kamuli Municipality MP Baroda Watongola, Buyende Woman MP Annet Mary Nakato and Kamuli District chairperson Maxwell Kuwembula, among others.

“Busoga was a food basket, centre of excellence and source of human resource which history and values we must rediscover, revive and embrace,” the Kyabazinga told his subjects.

“I charge all parents to instill discipline, values of integrity, honesty and hard work in their children, grow more food to fight hunger. And my fellow youth, get up and engage in productive work, live responsibly and avoid early marriages and teenage pregnancies,” he challenged.

Gabula said when he was installed as the royal chief of Bugabula in 2000, he was reminded to live up to the values and ideals of his grandfather Sir William Wilberforce Nadiope Gabula.

“And this is the challenge I am living in,” he added.

Bugabula chiefdom comprises Buyende and Kamuli districts.

Kamuli District Council in 2013 under the leadership of Ms Musumba declared September 9 as Gabula Day.

At the function, Ms Kadaga defended government’s continued closure of schools, saying when government opened them, the authorities hid Covid -19 cases, with the students returning home to infect the parents and communities.

But she said government is taking all measures and precautions before reopening them.

Ms Kadaga called for popularisation of cultural values, and documentation of Busoga’s rich folklore.

Ms Musumba, who contested against Ms Kadaga for Kamuli Woman MP seat and later took her to court but withdrew the petition recently, said Busoga has traditionally been a girl-led sub-region.

She cited a time when the “big girls” of former Vice President Specioza Kazibwe, Ms Kadaga, former Agriculture minister Victoria Ssekitoleko, Minister Justine Lumumba and herself were once setting the development agenda for the sub-region.

“Gabula Day was an initiative of my elder sister Kadaga, I only came in to spice it up and add swag to it through my district council,” she revealed.



