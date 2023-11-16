Kyabazinga to visit Basoga in Buganda kingdom after royal wedding- Katuukiro

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Gabula Nadiope IV, will visit the Basoga living in the various counties of Buganda kingdom after his royal wedding, the Busoga Katuukiro (prime minister), Dr Joseph Muvawala has revealed.

The Kyabazinga’s wedding with Jovia Mutesi is slated for this Saturday (November 18) at Bugembe Cathedral.

“After the royal, wedding I am going to talk to His royal highness, the Kyabazinga so that he checks on the Basoga who are living in Buganda (kingdom). He (Kyabazinga) will start with a visit to the Basoga living in the neighbouring Bugerere County (Kayunga District) so that he finds out how they are living and also thank them for their support towards the royal wedding,” Dr Joseph Muvawala revealed.

The Busoga Katuukiro, Dr Joseph Muvawala, made the revelation while receiving contributions of Shs4 million and five cows towards the royal wedding from Kayunga District at Bugembe kingdom administration offices on Wednesday.

The five cows were contributed by Mr Moses Karangwa, the Kayunga district NRM chairman, while the Shs4 million was contributed by well-wishers, among them, Mengo leaders in Kayunga District that included Mr Bashir Ziraba, the Bugerere deputy Mengo chief for Bugerere and Ms Margaret Ssempala, the Buganda kingdom Kayunga Sub-county chief.

Dr Joseph Muvawala, who thanked Mengo leaders and Basoga from Kayunga for their contribution, hailed the warm relationship between people living in Buganda kingdom and the Basoga.

“Apart from River Nile which divides Buganda and Busoga kingdoms, we the people of Buganda and Busoga are one people and we should cherish our closeness in terms of culture and traditions,” the Katuukiro said.

Dr Muvawala also disclosed that during the Buganda fundraising programme popularly known as ettoffaali, by the Buganda kingdom premier Peter Mayiga, many people asked him to also do the same in Busoga but said he resisted on grounds that ‘it was not yet the right time for such a program”

“But now as you can realize it is the right time for the ettoffaali because the people in Busoga kingdom are going to get ihnebantu,” Dr Muvawala noted.