Journalist apologises for sabotaging Busoga royal wedding

A journalist who was arrested for allegedly sabotaging the Busoga Royal Wedding has apologised for his actions.

Busoga King (Kyabazinga) William Gabula Nadiope IV is set to tie the knot with Jovia Mutesi on Saturday at Christ’s Church Cathedral, Bugembe, Jinja North City Division, and later host their guests to a reception at Igenge Palace, also in Bugembe.

But last Thursday, 36-year-old Mbale City-based journalist Arnold Musamali was arrested by Police at Bukhamunyu in Nyondo Sub- County, Mbale district and charged with computer misuse.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga told this Publication that Musamali, between November 3 and 4, allegedly repeatedly rung Kyabazinga’s father in-law Stanley Bayoole, and sent short messages service (SMS), alleging that he isn’t the biological father of the incoming Queen (Inhebantu) of Busoga kingdom.

Bayoole is also the Bulambuli Resident District Commissioner (RDC).

“He was blackmailing and trying to extort Shs200m from the Kyabazinga’s father in-law, while threatening to share certain information with the public regarding his family,” Enanga said on Tuesday, adding that the suspect was released on bond.

-Apology-

Immediately after being released, Musamali released a video, apologising to Busoga kingdom, the Kyabazinga’s father in-law and the general public.

In the four-minute clip which has since been shared across social media platforms, Musamali says: “I ask whoever was offended to forgive me because I can’t be perfect every time."

He says he overheard a Minister from Busoga Sub-region saying there is a man who came out claiming to be the biological father of the incoming queen.

He added: “I also made a mistake to go ahead and call Bayoole but I was just consulting to find out the truth and didn’t publish the story on the website. But where it appeared on my social media accounts, I regret it. Kindly accept my apology because it was hearsay.”