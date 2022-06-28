Kyamanywa to head taskforce to  establish Bunyoro varsity

The minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Kataha Museveni, has appointed Prof Samuel Kyamanywa to head the taskforce for the establishment of Bunyoro University.

In a June 7 letter, the minister said Prof Kyamanywa will execute duties of the chairperson of the management committee to establish Bunyoro University as a public institution.

“I am pleased to appoint you to serve as the chairperson of the taskforce management committee to establish Bunyoro University as a public university. You will carry out duties under the schedule of vice-chancellor in accordance with Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, 2001, as amended,” a copy of the letter addressed to Prof Kyamanywa reads.

Prof Kyamanywa works in the Department of Crop Science at the Faculty of Agriculture at Makerere University.

The appointment has been welcomed by most stakeholders in Bunyoro, who say this is the first concrete sign that the university will start soon.

The executive director of Bunyoro Choice Uganda, Mr Phenehance Kyotasobora, said the appointment of Prof Kyamanywa gives hope.

“I call upon all people in Bunyoro to embrace the required steps to have our university legitimate to have a fully-fledged budget for it,” he said.