Kyambogo students seek to block 17th graduation

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

At least 200 Kyambogo University students, whose names are missing on the graduation list for the 17th graduation ceremony, have petitioned the High Court seeking an order to halt the event.

According to the suit documents, the students assert that although graduation is scheduled for September 21, the university omitted their names from the graduation booklet despite having excelled and their names pinned up on the institution’s notice board.

The students are seeking court injunction halting the ceremony until the university rectifies the graduation list.

Speaking to Daily Monitor after filing yesterday, Mr Ronald Bwire, the aggrieved students’ lawyer, said he wants his clients to be given an opportunity to explain themselves since there is evidence showing that they passed the exams .

Mr Bwire accuses the university of failing to compile a proper graduation list and coming up with an inconclusive list due to its failure to do proper administrative work.

“My clients’ future will be in jeopardy, especially when it comes to employment opportunities because they cannot seek employment anywhere if they do not graduate,” Mr Bwire said.

Advertisement

He argued that his clients, who had already cleared with all heads of department and all exam coordinators, had brought their plight to the university administrators earlier, but it all fell on deaf ears.

That is why they have resorted to seeking court redress, he added.

Mr Bwire said the university had reported in the media that students’ missing marks could have been a result of hackers infiltrating the university systems and deleted some students’ names.

He said it is possible that some of his clients could have been victims.

Court is yet to fix the matter for hearing date.

Data scandal

Results and data of nearly 2,900 students was reportedly deleted from the university system but university officials said the anomaly was being rectified.

Kyambogo is expected to graduate more than 7,500 students from September 21 to 23.

Prof Elly Katunguka, the University Chancellor, last month said some graduands are among the 2,900 students whose results and data were deleted.

The pandemic forced the graduation ceremony that had been lined up for December last year to be postponed.

[email protected]