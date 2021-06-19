Kyotera District offices closed as three top staff test positive for Covid-19

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Kyotera District has declared total closure of all administrative offices at the Kasaali headquarters due to the Covid-19 pandemic, save for the health department.

In a letter issued Friday by the acting Deputy CAO, Mr Yasin Mayanja, directed all the district employees to stay home due to the likely cases of Covid-19.

The closure came after three of the top officers at the district headquarters tested positive for the virus on Tuesday this week.

The letter further directs the employees not to switch off their phones because they will be contacted in case of any emergency.

Mr Patrick Kintu Kisekulo, the LCV Chairman said that whoever disobeys the CAO’s orders may end up missing his/her salary for the month.

“This is a pandemic which is not only countrywide but also worldwide. If some workers decide to disobey the CAO’s orders and continue coming to the district, we shall end up halting their salaries for some good time so that we instill discipline in them,” he said.

Advertisement

According to Mr Mayanja, only the health department was authorized to operate but still under strict measures until June 28, when they expect to have studied the situation.

“The health department is allowed to continue working but they should also social distance and also observe the other SOPs so as to keep safe,” he said.

He, however, said that workers at the Sub County level are free to continue working as long as they adhere to the SOPs.

Dr Edward Muwanga, the Kyotera District Health Officer, said: “The decision to close the district offices is fine because they can improvise and work while at home. We shall however continue to find other positive cases if people fail to observe the Standard Operating Procedures.”

In December last year, the then Kyotera District Woman MP Ms Robinah Ssentongo lost the battle to Covid-19 which greatly shocked to the residents.

Kyotera District borders with Tanzania through the Mutukula one stop border.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com