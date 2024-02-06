L. Victoria fish farmers seek gov’t intervention over floating wetland

Uganda Commercial Fish Farmers Association (UCFFA) has called on the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) to take immediate action against a large mass of wetland floating within the waters of Lake Victoria.

According to the Monday letter seen by this publication, Mr Dick Lufafa, who wrote on behalf of UCFFA president said the floating wetland was seen between Luzira in Kampala and Koome, Mukono District.

“We request for your quick response on having this mass removed lest the floating fish cages, navigation and power generation on Lake Victoria are endangered,”, UCFFA letter read in part.

Other ministries that were informed include; the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development as well as the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

In 2021, a similar floating island estimated to be at least two acres in size choked a turbine of Nalubaale Hydro Power Station in Jinja District, causing a widespread power disruption.