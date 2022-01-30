Lab technician convicted of theft of 20,000 HIV/Aids testing kits 

The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has sentenced a 37-year-old laboratory technician to a fine of Shs7 million after he was found guilty of stealing over 20,000 Determine HIV/Aids testing kits.

While reading the court verdict, magistrate Moses Nabende said Fortunate Amanda would be sent to prison for six months if he failed to pay the fine, four years after he first appeared in court on four counts of embezzlement and fraudulent false accounting.

In 2018, Amanda appeared before court and denied the charges which prompted the state to present evidence and witnesses.

Mr Nabende said prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Amanda committed the offences.

"All the fines shall be cumulative but in default imprisonment sentences shall be non-cumulative and shall run from date of remand of January 19, 2022,” the court verdict reads in part.

Court also banned Amanda from holding a public office for a period of 10 years from date of the decision of the court as per Section 46 of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Prosecution told court that between July 2012 to July 2013, being employed as a Laboratory Technician by Aids Health Care Foundation (Uganda Cares Initiative) in Masaka, Amanda stole 20,141 Determine testing kits worth Shs50, 598,915 being the property of the Government of Uganda to which he had access to by virtue of his office.

Prosecution further said that on March 1, 2013, with intent to defraud, Amanda made or was privy to making false entries on Uganda Cares delivery, claiming that 3,000 Determine testing kits, were delivered to Lyantonde Hospital Laboratory, whereas not.

On the count of fraudulent false accounting, prosecution still stated that Amanda with intent to defraud, made or was privy to making false entries on district requisition and issued voucher No.34407 in respect of 2,000 Determine testing kits while there was never that requisition for the same.