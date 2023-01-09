Lack of equipment worries persons with cataracts in Adjumani 

The medical superintendent of Adjumani hospital, Dr Michael Ambaku has said the hospital lacks essential equipment like a slit lamp and tonometer to handle patients with cataracts but they have been improvising.

He said the hospital is also constrained with the specialists who are supposed to manage the conditions.

Last month more than 100 persons especially elders with eye complications benefited from a free eye surgical camp contacted by Mengo Hospital in collaboration with Adjumani Hospital with support from the Christian Blind Mission (CBM).

According to the information from the hospital, 107 patients were operated on out of more than 1000 patients screened with cataracts.

The clouding of the eye lens is an eye complication that is the leading cause of blindness worldwide.

Dr. Ambaku confirmed that out of the 107 patients operated on last month, 8 are children and 5 are yet to be operated but due to lack of equipment they may be transferred to Mengo Hospital. Ms Brenda Nassolo an Ophthalmic clinical officer from Mengo hospital said, cataract is a common eye problem, and the prevalence in Adjumani is very high that needs a lot of attention.

“Out of 5 patients screened 3 are positive with cataracts saying it is above the national target of 0.45 percent," she said.

She also revealed that out of 10 patients screened, 5 are positive for glaucoma eye problems and notes that Glaucoma is a disease that can damage the eye’s optic nerve and results in vision loss and blindness.

According to Nassolo cataracts can be caused by other illnesses, and injuries and also can be inherited advising that from the age of 40.

Ms. Martha Yar, a 61-year-old refugee woman from the Mireyi refugee settlement who came to seek the service that could lead to restoring her sight said she has been suffering since 2001 while she was still in South Sudan.

“I have been experiencing water coming out from my eye, I tried several medical services in South Sudan, but I did not succeed, I pray that my sight is restored this time,” Yar stated. She further added that the coming of the doctors from Mengo hospital has been a big relief as the hospital has been dealing with the situation.

Mr. David Nsaba a clinician working with Mengo Hospital said that if it was not for the support of the Christian Blind Mission the patients would not be able to afford the cost noting that the operation of a child costs Shs1.5million to Shs1.8million while operating an adult is valued at Shs1.5million.

He appealed to the general population to do regular checkups to avoid late diagnosis that can lead to loss of sight. Ms Judith Kemigisa the monitoring and evaluation specialist of Mengo hospital said the collaboration with Christian Blind Mission is aimed at restoring the vision of the vulnerable communities especially the elderly and children who have lost their sight.

She noted that with the collaboration they are working to ensure a holistic approach to common eye disorders that includes training some of the staff in the hospitals. The team from Mulago also recommended the expansion of the existing eye department including acquiring the needed equipment to diagnose eye complications.

Records from Adjumani Hospital indicate that, from January to December 2021, 149 cases of cataracts were admitted and from January to September 2022, there are already 99 patients diagnosed with eye-related complications that require surgery.

According to the records from community services Adjumani, out of 100 people with disabilities, 30 are persons who are blind among both refugees and host communities.